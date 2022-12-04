Dull and cloudy conditions across much of the country on Sunday night will continue into Monday, before a colder flow of polar air pushes in from the north on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to bring wintry showers across northern areas and temperatures as low as -5C in rural areas of Scotland, with snow said to be “very possible” on the uplands.

BBC Weather had predicted snow could fall in Leeds on Friday but is now forecasting sunny intervals that day, with sub-zero temperatures in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Met Office forecast says to expect showers through much of Monday, with maximum temperatures of 7C. It will become increasingly cold as the week continues, with a risk of icy patches. Temperatures in the city are not expected to climb any higher than 6C on Tuesday before falling to 3C on Wednesday and 2C on Thursday, with sub zero temperatures expected overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight as temperatures fall this week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

What conditions can we expect for the rest of December?

December 8 – December 17: The Met Office says it will likely continue to be cold with further showers for much of the UK, which will fall as sleet and snow across the north leading to some accumulations of snow across higher ground, showers falling as rain or sleet more likely in parts of the south. Away from coasts there will likely be a good deal of fine and dry weather with sunny spells at times in the south, but with some sharp overnight frosts expected. There is a small chance that some less cold weather and rain could push up into the extreme south later on in the forecast period. On balance, however temperatures remaining cold or very cold everywhere in the UK throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad