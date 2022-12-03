News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Snow forecast in Leeds next week as sub-zero temperatures expected in city

Leeds may be set to get its first layer of snow of the festive season next week.

By Alex Grant
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 2:42pm

From Wednesday temperatures are expected to plummet to lows of between 3 and -3 degrees. BBC weather reports that Friday (December 9) will bring light snow and a gentle breeze while the Met Office is predicting bitter winds with increasingly heavy rain turning wintry over high grounds.

The big day may still be a couple of weeks out but perhaps Leeds will get a white Christmas after all.

Hide Ad
The big day may still be a couple of weeks out but perhaps Leeds will get a white Christmas after all. Picture: Tony Johnson
LeedsBBCMet Office