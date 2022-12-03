Snow forecast in Leeds next week as sub-zero temperatures expected in city
Leeds may be set to get its first layer of snow of the festive season next week.
From Wednesday temperatures are expected to plummet to lows of between 3 and -3 degrees. BBC weather reports that Friday (December 9) will bring light snow and a gentle breeze while the Met Office is predicting bitter winds with increasingly heavy rain turning wintry over high grounds.
The big day may still be a couple of weeks out but perhaps Leeds will get a white Christmas after all.