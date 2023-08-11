Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Leeds hour-by-hour weather: Sunny and warm day predicted before thunderstorms set to hit city

After yesterdays "one-day heatwave", Leeds is forecast to remain dry and sunny this Friday before things once again turn wet over the weekend.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Leeds once more got to enjoy a warm summer day on Thursday as temperatures reached 26C. And as luck will have it, today Friday (August 11) is looking to remain much in the same fashion, albeit with somewhat lower temperatures.

While clouds are set to linger for most of the day, Leeds will enjoy plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching 23C in the early afternoon.

Leeds is set to remain dry and warm on Friday with temperatures reaching 23C. Picture by James HardistyLeeds is set to remain dry and warm on Friday with temperatures reaching 23C. Picture by James Hardisty
Leeds is set to remain dry and warm on Friday with temperatures reaching 23C. Picture by James Hardisty
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the evening approaches, the clouds are expected to disperse, leaving a sunny and clear evening and night into Saturday.

The sunny and dry weather is quickly predicted to change, however, as thunderstorms are forecast to strike in Leeds by lunchtime Saturday and are expected to last throughout much of the afternoon, according to BBC Weather.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds for Friday August 11:

  • Midnight: Partly cloudy, 22°C
  • 01am: Clear night, 21°C
  • 02am: Clear night, 21°C
  • 03am Cloudy, 20°C
  • 04am: Cloudy, 19°C
  • 05am: Cloudy, 19°C
  • 06am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 07am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 08am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 09am: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 10am: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 21°C
  • Noon: Sunny intervals, 22°C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals, 23°C
  • 2pm: Sunny intervals, 23°C
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals, 23°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 23°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 23°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 22°C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C
  • 8pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 9pm: Clear night, 19°C
  • 10pm: Clear night, 19°C
  • 11pm: Clear night, 18°C
Related topics:Weather forecastLeeds