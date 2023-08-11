After yesterdays "one-day heatwave", Leeds is forecast to remain dry and sunny this Friday before things once again turn wet over the weekend.

Leeds once more got to enjoy a warm summer day on Thursday as temperatures reached 26C. And as luck will have it, today Friday (August 11) is looking to remain much in the same fashion, albeit with somewhat lower temperatures.

While clouds are set to linger for most of the day, Leeds will enjoy plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching 23C in the early afternoon.

Leeds is set to remain dry and warm on Friday with temperatures reaching 23C. Picture by James Hardisty

As the evening approaches, the clouds are expected to disperse, leaving a sunny and clear evening and night into Saturday.

The sunny and dry weather is quickly predicted to change, however, as thunderstorms are forecast to strike in Leeds by lunchtime Saturday and are expected to last throughout much of the afternoon, according to BBC Weather.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds for Friday August 11: