After a wash-out July and early August, Leeds will once again see a Thursday with warmer temperatures.

August has started off with a mixed pot of rainy and cloudy but dry weather, with temperatures not reaching far above 20°C.

But today (Thursday August 10), the city can finally look forward to warmer temperatures, as what seems like a one day heatwave is set to arrive.

Temperatures are set to climb to 26C on Thursday. Picture by National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will see clear skies in the early hours, before clouds sweep in bringing sunny spells for most of the day with the Met Office predicting temperatures reaching 26°C in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to stay above 20°C into the small hours, not dropping below 22°C at midnight into Friday.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Thursday August 10 courtesy of the Met Office: