Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office predicts one-day heatwave with temperatures above 25C

After a wash-out July and early August, Leeds will once again see a Thursday with warmer temperatures.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

August has started off with a mixed pot of rainy and cloudy but dry weather, with temperatures not reaching far above 20°C.

But today (Thursday August 10), the city can finally look forward to warmer temperatures, as what seems like a one day heatwave is set to arrive.

Temperatures are set to climb to 26C on Thursday. Picture by National World
Temperatures are set to climb to 26C on Thursday. Picture by National World
Leeds will see clear skies in the early hours, before clouds sweep in bringing sunny spells for most of the day with the Met Office predicting temperatures reaching 26°C in the afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to stay above 20°C into the small hours, not dropping below 22°C at midnight into Friday.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Thursday August 10 courtesy of the Met Office:

  • Midnight: Clear night, 19°C
  • 01am: Clear night, 18°C
  • 02am: Clear night, 17°C
  • 03am Clear night, 17°C
  • 04am: Clear night, 17°C
  • 05am: Clear night, 17°C
  • 06am: Sunny day, 17°C
  • 07am: Sunny day, 17°C
  • 08am: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 09am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 10am: Sunny intervals, 21°C
  • 11am: Sunny intervals, 22°C
  • Noon: Cloudy, 23°C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals, 24°C
  • 2pm: Sunny intervals, 25°C
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals, 26°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 26°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 26°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 26°C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals, 26°C
  • 8pm: Sunny intervals, 25°C
  • 9pm: Partly cloudy (night), 24°C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy (night), 23°C
  • 11pm: Partly cloudy (night), 22°C
  • Midnight: Partly cloudy (night), 22°C
