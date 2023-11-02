The wet weather is set to continue in Leeds, with weather warnings issued and more rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting at 6am today (Thursday, November 2), the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán - just weeks after Storm Babet caused heavy flooding in our area.

The warning, which is in place for 24 hours until 6am tomorrow (Friday, November 3), could bring some disruption to Leeds with risks of flooding and potential damage to homes and businesses near water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But although rain is forecast to fall all day, there is still a good chance that some sunshine will break through in the morning and into the afternoon.

Storm Ciarán is set to batter Leeds with more rain today. Simon Hulme/National World

While the storm may have passed by early Friday, the weather is likely to remain unsettled into the weekend with heavy rain followed by showers and frequent outbreaks of rain on Saturday.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday November 2 as provided by the Met Office: