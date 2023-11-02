Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Ciarán set to batter city with heavy rain

The wet weather is set to continue in Leeds, with weather warnings issued and more rain.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Starting at 6am today (Thursday, November 2), the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán - just weeks after Storm Babet caused heavy flooding in our area.

The warning, which is in place for 24 hours until 6am tomorrow (Friday, November 3), could bring some disruption to Leeds with risks of flooding and potential damage to homes and businesses near water.

But although rain is forecast to fall all day, there is still a good chance that some sunshine will break through in the morning and into the afternoon.

Storm Ciarán is set to batter Leeds with more rain today. Simon Hulme/National WorldStorm Ciarán is set to batter Leeds with more rain today. Simon Hulme/National World
Storm Ciarán is set to batter Leeds with more rain today. Simon Hulme/National World

While the storm may have passed by early Friday, the weather is likely to remain unsettled into the weekend with heavy rain followed by showers and frequent outbreaks of rain on Saturday.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday November 2 as provided by the Met Office:

  • 5am - Light rain, 9 degrees
  • 6am - Light rain, 9 degrees
  • 7am - Light rain, 9 degrees
  • 8am - Light shower, 10 degrees
  • 9am - Light shower, 10 degrees
  • 10am - Light shower, 10 degrees
  • 11am - Heavy shower, 11 degrees
  • Noon - Heavy shower, 11 degrees
  • 1pm - Heavy shower, 11 degrees
  • 2pm – Light shower, 11 degrees
  • 3pm – Light shower, 11 degrees
  • 4pm – Light shower, 10 degrees
  • 5pm – Cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 6pm – Light rain, 10 degrees
  • 7pm – Light rain, 10 degrees
  • 8pm – Light rain, 10 degrees
  • 9pm – Light shower, 10 degrees
  • 10pm – Light shower, 9 degrees
  • 11pm – Light shower, 9 degrees
