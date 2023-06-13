Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as heatwave sees scorching sun and thunderstorm warning remains across UK

Yet another day of temperatures soaring close to 30 °C and the Met Office thunderstorm forecast lingers across the UK.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Leeds will wake up to yet another scorcher of a day on Tuesday (June 13), with lots of sunshine and temperatures peaking at 27°C as the UK sees one of the first heatwaves of the year.

While the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms are still in place in areas in the UK, it has now moved away from Leeds. And luckily, most of West Yorkshire got through without any loud bangs.

The next few days will feel very warm with little to no breeze in the city, and it is advised that you stay in the shade during the warmest hours of the day and drink a lot of water.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday June 13 according to the Met Office:

Temperatures are set to climb to 27°C on Tuesday

Hour-by-hour forecast

  • 05am: Sunny, 16°C
  • 06am: Sunny, 16°C
  • 07am: Sunny, 17°C
  • 08am: Sunny, 18°C
  • 09am: Sunny, 20°C
  • 10am: Sunny, 22°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 23°C
  • Noon: Sunny, 25°C
  • 1pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 2pm: Sunny, 27°C 
  • 3pm: Sunny, 27°C
  • 4pm: Sunny, 27°C
  • 5pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 25°C
  • 8pm: Sunny, 23°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 21°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 20°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 18°C
  • Midnight: Clear sky, 17°C
