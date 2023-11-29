Leeds is set for a cold Wednesday as wintry weather arrives with temperatures peaking at just above freezing.

After a cold Tuesday (November 28), with temperatures peaking at four degrees, the cold spell is looking to remain throughout most of the week.

In the early hours of Wednesday (November 29), the Met Office forecasts very cold weather in Leeds with temperatures at around zero degrees with some clouds.

As daylight arrives, clear skies with little to no wind is set to last throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at just three degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below zero degrees on Wednesday.

Over night to Thursday, temperatures will drop below zero. A yellow weather warning for snow is is place across parts of Yorkshire, but only in eastern parts of the county.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday, November 29, as provided by the Met Office: