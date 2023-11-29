Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as city braced for sub-zero temperatures with snow warning issued in Yorkshire
Leeds is set for a cold Wednesday as wintry weather arrives with temperatures peaking at just above freezing.
After a cold Tuesday (November 28), with temperatures peaking at four degrees, the cold spell is looking to remain throughout most of the week.
In the early hours of Wednesday (November 29), the Met Office forecasts very cold weather in Leeds with temperatures at around zero degrees with some clouds.
As daylight arrives, clear skies with little to no wind is set to last throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at just three degrees.
Over night to Thursday, temperatures will drop below zero. A yellow weather warning for snow is is place across parts of Yorkshire, but only in eastern parts of the county.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday, November 29, as provided by the Met Office:
- 6am – partly cloudy – 0C
- 7am – partly cloudy – 0C
- 8am – clear night – 0C
- 9am – clear day – 10C
- 10am – clear day – 1C
- 11am – clear day – 2C
- noon – clear day – 2C
- 1pm – clear day – 3C
- 2pm – clear day – 3C
- 3pm – clear day – 3C
- 4pm – clear night – 2C
- 5pm – clear night – 1C
- 6pm – clear night – 1C
- 7pm – clear night – 0C
- 8pm – clear night – 0C
- 9pm – clear night – 0C
- 10pm – clear night – -1C
- 11pm – partly cloudy – -1C