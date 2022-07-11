The heatwave coincided with Kirkstall Festival, the first in three years, as well as dance music festival Newsam Park and an NHS DJ fundraiser at Sheaf Street.

Temperatures reached 28C in the city centre on Sunday, which matched the hottest day of the year last month.

And it's set to get even warmer, the Met Office predicts.

Here is the full forecast for the week ahead:

Monday

Monday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 29C with low winds.

It will be a bright and sunny start to the day, changing to cloudy by the afternoon.

The pollen count is very high and UV level is high.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with maximum temperatures of 25C.

Forecasters predict it will be cloudy all day, with low winds, changing to clear by nighttime.

The pollen count is very high and the UV level is medium.

Wednesday

It will be bright and sunny for most of Wednesday, with some cloudy intervals.

The maximum temperature will be 21C with low winds, and overnight lows of 12C.

The pollen count is very high and the UV level is high.

Thursday

Thursday morning will see sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperatures of 21C.

The pollen count is very high and the UV level is high.

Friday

After a cloudy start to the day, there will be sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb up to 23C.

The long range forecast for July 25-August 8

The Met Office says: "After a spell of more changeable conditions for many areas, high pressure will likely bring more settled weather again to the south and southwest.

"This may extend more widely across the UK, bringing generally fine weather for most, however the northwest will continue to see the majority of any cloud and rain.

"Temperatures will likely be above average for most, especially in the south, with the potential for it to be hot across England and Wales.