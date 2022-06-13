Leeds heatwave: Met Office weather forecast as temperatures set to hit 26C this week

Leeds looks set to bask in sunshine this week as a heatwave sweeps across the UK.

By Joseph Keith
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:45 am

Britain should start preparing for its "first properly hot summer's day", experts have said, with temperatures climbing as high as the mid-thirties this week.

The mercurity could hit highs of up to 26C in Leeds as the week continues, according to the MetOffice forecast.

Read More

Read More
Channel 4 offers ten people ‘life changing’ chance to work on new Leeds-based dr...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There will be a heatwave in Leeds this week as people flock to open spaces like Roundhay Park, pictured.

Here is the weather forecast for this week in Leeds, according to the MetOffice:

Monday

A drier day on the whole compared to Sunday, but with rather more cloud around, perhaps producing the odd fleeting shower in places. Much less windy, and consequently feeling warmer. Maximum temperature 20C.

Tuesday

From Tuesday to Friday, the MetOffice expects it to be mainly dry through this period, with some sunny spells and variable cloud. Temperatures are likely to climb by day, potentially becoming very warm, although some cool starts remain possible.

Highs of 20C on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Sunny intervals changing to cloud by lunchtime. Highs of 23C.

Thursday

Cloudy with highs of 22C.

Friday

Sunny intervals with highs of 26C.

LeedsMet OfficeTemperatures