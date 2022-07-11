Leeds has basked in temperatures up to 28 and 29 °C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.

Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach a maximum of 30 °C.

The Amber Warning, which has been issued, highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Temperatures could be in excess of 35 °C in the southeast, and more widely around 32 °C within the warning area.

These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’