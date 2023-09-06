Temperatures remain high in Leeds on Wednesday as Met Office say it could be the "hottest day of the year" in parts of the UK.

The early September heatwave is set to stay for another couple of days as Leeds brace for another day of temperatures well into their 20s.

On Tuesday (September 5), the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) upgraded its heat-health alert warning to amber in Yorkshire and the Humber meaning the NHS will likely experience “significant impacts” across its services as a result of high temperatures. The warning is set to remain until 9pm on Sunday September 10.

Today (Wednesday September 6), Leeds wakes up to murkier weather which is expected to burn back around noon for a sunny and dry day with temperatures reaching around 26C.

Some clouds will reappear later in the evening, but temperatures are looking to remain well above 20C into the night.

Elsewhere in the country, the Met Office is expecting what could be the hottest day of the year as temperatures are forecast to reach 32C across parts of the south and south east.

Here is the hour-for-hour weather forecast in Leeds on Wednesday September 6 as provided by the Met Office: