The Met Office has predicted when the UK will get “a warm plume of air being drawn in from the south” that will bring hotter and more unsettled conditions, and will lead to the first heat-health alert of the year.

It comes as the current high-pressure system that has been responsible for the recent calm weather is now moving towards Scandinavia, making way for hotter air to move, raising temperatures and introducing some thundery showers this weekend.

In Leeds it is expected that temperatures in some areas could reach as high as 25°C on Saturday afternoon. They will hit similar levels on Sunday and Monday with forecasters once again predicting highs of 25°C in some areas.

In Leeds it is expected that temperatures in some areas could reach as high as 25°C on Saturday. Picture: Steve Riding

Tomorrow (Friday) is expected to be overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 19°C. Here are some key times for the weekend ahead:

Saturday: 7am – 12°C; 10am – 17°C; 1pm – 23°C; 4pm – 24°C; 7pm – 22°C; 10pm – 17°C.

Sunday: 7am – 15°C; 10am – 19°C; 1pm – 23°C; 4pm – 25°C; 7pm – 22°C; 10pm – 18°C.

With a change of type taking place over the preceding weekend, next week is likely to start on a fairly cloudy but widely warm note, in places hot and humid, with a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms.