Despite summer being officially over, Leeds braces for a day of very warm weather as the Met Office forecast what could be the last heatwave of the year.

After a warm and sunny weekend, an even warmer Monday (September 4) awaits as temperatures are expected to reach 27C.

Early mist and fog will quickly clear to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine.

The warmth is set to hit early, with temperatures reaching 20C at around 11AM before rising rapidly.

A few clouds may sweep across the city at around 5PM, but for the most of the day, Leeds will see clear skies with very little wind.

The night into tomorrow (September 5) will remain dry and warm with light winds, with the warm weather looking to remain throughout Tuesday and into the week.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast as provided by the Met Office: