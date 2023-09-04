Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds heatwave: Exact time it will be hottest in city today as temperatures to reach 27C

Despite summer being officially over, Leeds braces for a day of very warm weather as the Met Office forecast what could be the last heatwave of the year.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST

After a warm and sunny weekend, an even warmer Monday (September 4) awaits as temperatures are expected to reach 27C.

Early mist and fog will quickly clear to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine.

Leeds is set for a scorcher this Monday as temperatures soar to 27°C.Leeds is set for a scorcher this Monday as temperatures soar to 27°C.
Leeds is set for a scorcher this Monday as temperatures soar to 27°C.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The warmth is set to hit early, with temperatures reaching 20C at around 11AM before rising rapidly.

A few clouds may sweep across the city at around 5PM, but for the most of the day, Leeds will see clear skies with very little wind.

The night into tomorrow (September 5) will remain dry and warm with light winds, with the warm weather looking to remain throughout Tuesday and into the week.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast as provided by the Met Office:

  • 09am: Sunny, 16°C
  • 10am: Sunny, 18°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 20°C
  • Noon: Sunny, 22°C
  • 1pm: Sunny, 24°C
  • 2pm: Sunny, 25°C 
  • 3pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 4pm: Sunny, 27°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 27°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 8pm: Clear night, 25°C
  • 9pm: Clear night, 23°C
  • 10pm: Clear night, 22°C
  • 11pm: Clear night, 21°C
Related topics:HeatwaveLeedsMet Office