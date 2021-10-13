Leeds full weather forecast: Dry and bright with possible light showers

Leeds weather forecast.

Met Office forecasters said that it will be a mostly dry and bright start to the day with occasional sunny intervals.

They warned that it could become breezy in hillier areas.

Maximum temperatures will be around 17 degrees.

Sunrise: 7.29am

Sunset 6.15pm.