Leeds full weather forecast: Dry and bright with possible light showers
It is set to be a drier and brighter day in Leeds today (Wednesday 13).
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:45 am
Met Office forecasters said that it will be a mostly dry and bright start to the day with occasional sunny intervals.
They warned that it could become breezy in hillier areas.
Maximum temperatures will be around 17 degrees.
Sunrise: 7.29am
Sunset 6.15pm.
The Met Office forecast for Leeds on Wednesday: Mostly dry and bright to start with sunny intervals, more so in the east. Isolated light showers possible in the afternoon. Becoming breezy on hills. Maximum temperature 17 °C.