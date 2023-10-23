Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain as a yellow weather warning is set to come into force.

People in the city have been told to expect showers for much of the day tomorrow (October 24), with wet weather dominating the entire morning, afternoon and some of the evening.

A yellow weather warning issued has been issued by the Met Office for Yorkshire and The Humber from 3am tomorrow and lasting until 4pm, as experts say the rain could even lead to further flooding.

It comes after Storm Babet hit the region last week bringing showers and heavy winds to the city.

Leeds is set for a battering of rain on October 24, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning. Photo: James Hardisty.

The warning in place for the county also means there could be difficult driving conditions with spray and flooding, as well as some road closures affecting people’s commutes. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Here’s the full forecast for Leeds tomorrow –