Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Leeds braced for battering of heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow weather warning across Yorkshire

Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain as a yellow weather warning is set to come into force.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People in the city have been told to expect showers for much of the day tomorrow (October 24), with wet weather dominating the entire morning, afternoon and some of the evening.

A yellow weather warning issued has been issued by the Met Office for Yorkshire and The Humber from 3am tomorrow and lasting until 4pm, as experts say the rain could even lead to further flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after Storm Babet hit the region last week bringing showers and heavy winds to the city.

Most Popular
Leeds is set for a battering of rain on October 24, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning. Photo: James Hardisty.Leeds is set for a battering of rain on October 24, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning. Photo: James Hardisty.
Leeds is set for a battering of rain on October 24, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning. Photo: James Hardisty.

The warning in place for the county also means there could be difficult driving conditions with spray and flooding, as well as some road closures affecting people’s commutes. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Here’s the full forecast for Leeds tomorrow –

  • 4am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 5am – 80% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 6am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 7am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 8am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 9am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 10am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 11am – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 12pm – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 1pm – 90% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 2pm – 90% chance of rain, 11°C
  • 3pm – 80% chance of rain, 11°C
  • 4pm – 80% chance of rain, 11°C
  • 5pm – 50% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 6pm – 10% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 7pm – 10% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 8pm – 10% chance of rain, 10°C
  • 9pm – 10% chance of rain, 9°C
  • 10pm – 10% chance of rain, 9°C
  • 11pm – 10% chance of rain, 9°C
Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeYorkshirePeople