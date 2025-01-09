Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter tightened its icy grip on Leeds today leading to more school closures and delayed opening times.

Temperatures plummeted overnight making roads and footpaths hazardous and prompting schools to delay opening times or announce closure.

Here is the latest list of Leeds schools either closed or delayed opening:

Allerton High School: Delayed start of 9.30am so that students and staff can make it to school safely. Please check school website for any updates.

Birchfield Primary School: To ensure everyone can arrive safely, school will open on Thursday and Friday with a staggered start between 8.45am and 9.45am

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA): Delayed start time of 10:30am for students in order to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

Brudenell Primary School: Delayed start time of 10am for students to ensure safety of staff and students

Co-op Academy Leeds: Opening at 10.20am to all students, on Thursday 9th January and Friday 10th January, due to the icy conditions.

Crawshaw Academy: Closed

Guiseley School: School open from 8:45am for students in Y11, Y12 & Y13. Delayed start of 10:40am for all other students.

Leeds City Academy: Delayed opening until 10am due to the adverse weather conditions to enable staff and students to travel to the academy safely. Further updates will be provided if anything changes.

Leeds East Academy: Delayed opening time of 10:00am due to the adverse weather conditions to provide scope for staff and students to travel safely to the academy.

Leeds West Academy: Delayed start 9.30am for the remainder of the week for students due to icy weather conditions

Lighthouse Free School Academy: Delayed start - 10am for students travelling with parents/carers or independently. 10.30am for students arriving on transport.

Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds): Closed due to ongoing hazardous conditions on site. Further information will be sent regarding any possible re-opening for Friday, January 10.

Penny Field School: Closed

Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School: With no sign of the weather improving until Sunday, school will continue to plan to open between 10am and 10.30am on both today and Friday 10th January. We will also continue to allow parents to collect their children from 2.45pm until 3.15pm.

Seven Hills Primary School: Closed. The roads around school have not been gritted and are particularly dangerous for all.

South SILC Broomfield Site: Main site remains high risk with severe icy conditions therefore remains closed. Partnership sites will be open as normal- Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose

Springwell Leeds Academy: Closed. All sites remain closed to staff and pupils today. Despite the best efforts of our teams, the continued very low temperatures mean that sites are still unsafe.

Westwood Primary School: There will be a delayed start and school plans to be open from 10am. A risk assessment will be carried out in the morning and parents will be notified if this should change.

Woodkirk Academy: Partially open - Years 7, 11, 12 and 13 only in school. Significant flooding and ice to part of the site: H&S concern