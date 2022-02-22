Storm Franklin: Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast as flood warnings remains in place
Flood warnings remain in place across Leeds today as the high winds and rain of Storm's Dudley and Eunice are replaced by Storm Franklin.
Despite continued threat of flooding, the yellow warning for wind has been lifted.
The Met Office is predicting a wet and windy start to the day for Leeds before growing brighter as the day progresses.
A band of heavy rain and strong gusts moves southeast this morning, clearing by midday to sunny spells and the odd isolated shower.
Turning cooler, with blustery winds, particularly over high ground. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Here is an hour by hour forecast:
Today (Tuesday, February 22).
10am: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 9 °C
11am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 8 °C
Midday: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 9 °C
1pm: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 9 °C
2pm: Sunny
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 9 °C
3pm: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 9 °C
4pm: Sunny
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 8 °C
5pm: Sunny
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 7 °C
6pm: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 7 °C
7pm: Clear night
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 7 °C
8pm: Clear night
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 7 °C
9pm: Clear night
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
10pm: Clear night
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
11pm: Clear night
Chance of rain: 5 per cent
Temperature: 6 °C
Wednesday should be a bright but very windy start for most. Gales over hills and coasts. A band of showery rain will move southeast from late afternoon, continuing into the evening. Cool. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
