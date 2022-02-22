Storm Franklin: Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast as flood warnings remains in place

Despite continued threat of flooding, the yellow warning for wind has been lifted.

The Met Office is predicting a wet and windy start to the day for Leeds before growing brighter as the day progresses.

A band of heavy rain and strong gusts moves southeast this morning, clearing by midday to sunny spells and the odd isolated shower.

Turning cooler, with blustery winds, particularly over high ground. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Here is an hour by hour forecast:

Today (Tuesday, February 22).

10am: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

11am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 8 °C

Midday: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

1pm: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

2pm: Sunny

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

3pm: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

4pm: Sunny

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 8 °C

5pm: Sunny

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 7 °C

6pm: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 7 °C

7pm: Clear night

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 7 °C

8pm: Clear night

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 7 °C

9pm: Clear night

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

10pm: Clear night

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

11pm: Clear night

Chance of rain: 5 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

Wednesday should be a bright but very windy start for most. Gales over hills and coasts. A band of showery rain will move southeast from late afternoon, continuing into the evening. Cool. Maximum temperature 10 °C.