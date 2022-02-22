Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Sherriff.

Sherriff, 25, is being sought by officers following the offences which took place on Sackville Street on February 5, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Sherriff. Picture: WYP.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public to assist.

He is known to the Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds areas.

The public are asked not to approach Sherriff but to report information or sightings relating to him to police by calling 101, contacting Bradford CID on 101.

Similarly they can use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220065989

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.