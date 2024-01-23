Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Jocelyn set to cause more havoc with weather warning in place
Leeds - like much of the UK - is bracing itself for more intense weather as Storm Jocelyn gets set to thrash the country.
and live on Freeview channel 276
After Storm Isha brought disruption and damage to the city over the weekend and into Monday, another weather system is now set to bring windy weather tonight (Tuesday) and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country, The Met Office said.
In Leeds there is a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office for wind that lasts from midday today until 3pm on Wednesday. Residents are warned that travel disruption is to be expected as winds reach up to 50mph.
A weather warning for heavy rain is also in place to the north of the city until this evening and persistent heavy showers are forecast.
Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds from this morning and into Wednesday afternoon.
- 9am – 6°C, Heavy shower, gusts up to 18mph
- 10am – 6°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 20mph
- 11am – 6°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 29mph
- Midday – 7°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 25mph
- 1pm – 9°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 31mph
- 2pm – 11°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 35mph
- 3pm – 12°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 38mph
- 4pm – 12°C, Heavy shower, gusts up to 41mph
- 5pm – 12°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 40mph
- 6pm – 13°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 43mph
- 7pm – 13°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 44mph
- 8pm – 13°C, Light shower, gusts up to 44mph
- 9pm – 12°C, Light shower, gusts up to 44mph
- 10pm – 11°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph
- 11pm – 11°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 43mph
- Midnight – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph
- 1am – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph
- 2am – 10°C, Light rain, gusts up to 47mph
- 3am – 10°C, Overcast, gusts up to 47mph
- 4am – 9°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 48mph
- 5am – 9°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 48mph
- 6am – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 45mph
- 7am – 9°C, Clear, gusts up to 46mph
- 8am – 9°C, Clear, gusts up to 48mph
- 9am – 9°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 49mph
- 10am – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 51mph
- 11am – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 51mph
- Midday – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 49mph
- 1pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 47mph
- 2pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 44mph
- 3pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 41mph
- 4pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 36mph
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said Tuesday will be another wet day before windspeeds start to pick up towards the evening.
“Tuesday will be quite a wet day for many people with a rain front bringing the chance of disruption,” he said.
“Higher windspeeds will start to develop overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
“Windspeeds from Storm Jocelyn will be a slight notch down from Storm Isha, but with the clean up still underway, more disruption is likely.”
Temperatures are expected to remain mild.