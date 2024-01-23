Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Storm Isha brought disruption and damage to the city over the weekend and into Monday, another weather system is now set to bring windy weather tonight (Tuesday) and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country, The Met Office said.

In Leeds there is a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office for wind that lasts from midday today until 3pm on Wednesday. Residents are warned that travel disruption is to be expected as winds reach up to 50mph.

A weather warning for heavy rain is also in place to the north of the city until this evening and persistent heavy showers are forecast.

Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds from this morning and into Wednesday afternoon.

9am – 6°C, Heavy shower, gusts up to 18mph

10am – 6°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 20mph

11am – 6°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 29mph

Midday – 7°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 25mph

1pm – 9°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 31mph

2pm – 11°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 35mph

3pm – 12°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 38mph

4pm – 12°C, Heavy shower, gusts up to 41mph

5pm – 12°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 40mph

6pm – 13°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 43mph

7pm – 13°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 44mph

8pm – 13°C, Light shower, gusts up to 44mph

9pm – 12°C, Light shower, gusts up to 44mph

10pm – 11°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph

11pm – 11°C, Heavy rain, gusts up to 43mph

Midnight – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph

1am – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 46mph

2am – 10°C, Light rain, gusts up to 47mph

3am – 10°C, Overcast, gusts up to 47mph

4am – 9°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 48mph

5am – 9°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 48mph

6am – 10°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 45mph

7am – 9°C, Clear, gusts up to 46mph

8am – 9°C, Clear, gusts up to 48mph

9am – 9°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 49mph

10am – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 51mph

11am – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 51mph

Midday – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 49mph

1pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 47mph

2pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 44mph

3pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 41mph

4pm – 9°C, Sunny, gusts up to 36mph

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said Tuesday will be another wet day before windspeeds start to pick up towards the evening.

“Tuesday will be quite a wet day for many people with a rain front bringing the chance of disruption,” he said.

“Higher windspeeds will start to develop overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“Windspeeds from Storm Jocelyn will be a slight notch down from Storm Isha, but with the clean up still underway, more disruption is likely.”