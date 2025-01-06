Leeds weather: Full list of school closures across city as heavy snow causes chaos

Heavy snow continues to cause disruption across Leeds with a number of schools closed.

Here is an at a glance guide to the dozens of schools which have closed owing to the bad weather.

Schools may also let parents know directly or through their own websites.

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park.A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park.
A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park. | Tony Johnson

They are:

Abbey Grange C of E Academy

Adel Primary School

Adel St John The Baptist C of E Primary School

Bankside Primary School

Bardsey Primary Academy

Beeston Primary School

Benton Park School

Birchfield Primary School

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA)

Blackgates Primary Academy

Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Christ the King Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy, Bramley

Churwell Primary School

Cobden Primary School

Cockburn School

Cookridge Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Cookridge Primary School

Co-op Academy Woodlands

East SILC - John Jamieson School

East SILC Jack Clark (Primary Site)

East SILC Roger Cannon (Secondary Site)

Fountain Primary School

Gildersome Primary School

Gledhow Primary School

Grange Farm Primary School

Green Meadows Academy

Guiseley School

Hill Top Primary Academy

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell

Horsforth Featherbank Primary School

Horsforth School

John Smeaton Academy

Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School

Lawnswood School

Leeds City Academy

Leeds West Academy

Morley Newlands Primary Academy

Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)

Park View Primary Academy

Parklands Primary School

Penny Field School

Pivot Academy Leeds East

Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield)

Quarry Mount Primary School

Ralph Thoresby High School

Richmond Hill Primary Academy School

Ryecroft Academy

Shadwell Primary School

Shakespeare Primary School

Springwell Leeds Academy

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

St Chad's C of E Primary School

St Francis Catholic Primary School, Morley

St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy

Summerfield Primary School

Temple Learning Academy Through School (Primary Phase)

Temple Learning Academy Through School (Secondary Phase)

Temple Moor High School & Sixth Form

The Farnley Academy

The Rodillian Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy

West SILC Milestone Site

Westwood Primary School

Whingate Primary School

Woodkirk Academy

