Leeds weather: Full list of school closures across city as heavy snow causes chaos
Here is an at a glance guide to the dozens of schools which have closed owing to the bad weather.
Schools may also let parents know directly or through their own websites.
Abbey Grange C of E Academy
Adel Primary School
Adel St John The Baptist C of E Primary School
Bankside Primary School
Bardsey Primary Academy
Beeston Primary School
Benton Park School
Birchfield Primary School
Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA)
Blackgates Primary Academy
Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
Christ the King Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy, Bramley
Churwell Primary School
Cobden Primary School
Cockburn School
Cookridge Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Cookridge Primary School
Co-op Academy Woodlands
East SILC - John Jamieson School
East SILC Jack Clark (Primary Site)
East SILC Roger Cannon (Secondary Site)
Fountain Primary School
Gildersome Primary School
Gledhow Primary School
Grange Farm Primary School
Green Meadows Academy
Guiseley School
Hill Top Primary Academy
Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell
Horsforth Featherbank Primary School
Horsforth School
John Smeaton Academy
Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School
Lawnswood School
Leeds City Academy
Leeds West Academy
Morley Newlands Primary Academy
Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)
Park View Primary Academy
Parklands Primary School
Penny Field School
Pivot Academy Leeds East
Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield)
Quarry Mount Primary School
Ralph Thoresby High School
Richmond Hill Primary Academy School
Ryecroft Academy
Shadwell Primary School
Shakespeare Primary School
Springwell Leeds Academy
St Augustine's Catholic Primary School
St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
St Chad's C of E Primary School
St Francis Catholic Primary School, Morley
St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy
Summerfield Primary School
Temple Learning Academy Through School (Primary Phase)
Temple Learning Academy Through School (Secondary Phase)
Temple Moor High School & Sixth Form
The Farnley Academy
The Rodillian Academy
The Ruth Gorse Academy
West SILC Milestone Site
Westwood Primary School
Whingate Primary School
Woodkirk Academy
