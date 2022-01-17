The Met Office has warned that this is likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.

Monday will see a day with plenty of sunshine and light winds, forecasters said.

Maximum temperatures will be around 11 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog in Leeds.

However, mist and fog patches will develop through the evening and clear spells will lead to frost in many areas.

The Met Office yellow fog warning is set to be in place until 12pm on Tuesday, January 18.

The forecaster said people should expect possible hazardous driving conditions, with delays to bus and train services also possible.

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flight.