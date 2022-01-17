Full Leeds weather forecast as yellow fog warning put in place
A yellow fog warning has been issued across Leeds.
The Met Office has warned that this is likely to cause slower travel and possible disruption in places.
Monday will see a day with plenty of sunshine and light winds, forecasters said.
Maximum temperatures will be around 11 degrees.
However, mist and fog patches will develop through the evening and clear spells will lead to frost in many areas.
The Met Office yellow fog warning is set to be in place until 12pm on Tuesday, January 18.
The forecaster said people should expect possible hazardous driving conditions, with delays to bus and train services also possible.
There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flight.
