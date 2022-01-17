Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1984.
24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984

It was a year which felt like Leeds was a city which didn't have two pennies to rub together.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:45 am

Pub closures were high on the agenda with a series of high profile city centre watering holes set to call time at the bar after harsh economic times meant a lack of custom. The Marquis of Granby and Guildford Hotel were among those at risk. Financial hardship also saw a series of city centre shops close their doors. This was Leeds in 1984, a year which struggle and sacrifice were buzz words for a city and its residents. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1983 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1984

The Post Office in the Merrion Centre was earmarked for closure in November 1984.

2. Leeds in 1984

Market Buildings from Vicar Lane in May 1984, with Economic Woollen Company, fabrics in the centre. On the left Cut Price Records has a display of records in the window. Joseph Hemsworth, jeweller is on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1984

Did you drink in here back in the day? The Pack Horse pub on Gelderd Road in Wortley pictured in October 1984.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1984

Morley Police Station on Corporation Street taken from Albion Street at the junction with Westfield Road in June 1984.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

