24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984

Pub closures were high on the agenda with a series of high profile city centre watering holes set to call time at the bar after harsh economic times meant a lack of custom. The Marquis of Granby and Guildford Hotel were among those at risk. Financial hardship also saw a series of city centre shops close their doors. This was Leeds in 1984, a year which struggle and sacrifice were buzz words for a city and its residents. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds.