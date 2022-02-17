Full Leeds weather forecast as Storm Eunice set to bring snow to West Yorkshire

A yellow weather warning is in place across Yorkshire for wind, however, an amber warning is in place in Hull and Manchester, while a red amber alert has been issued for the south west of England.

Red Weather Warnings are rarely issued by the Met Office. In the coastal areas the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90mph from early Friday morning.

In Leeds, the Met Office said that the evening will see isolated showers and a flight frost initally.

Storm Eunice is set to bring snow and very strong winds to Leeds.

Later it will become cloudy, with heavy rain spreading northeastwards later.

This will turn to heavy snow and accumulating on hills.

The winds will increase as Storm Eunice approaches, with blizzard risk over high ground.

On Friday morning, the storm will bring widespread snow at first, sometimes heavy, forecaster said.

The snow will be significant over hill areas.

There will then be further spells of rain and snow following, with widespread gales and severe gales later.

Maximum temperatures will be six degrees.

The Met Office outlook for the weekend is that the winds will ease on Saturday, before there are snow showers or longer periods of rain and snow.

Sunday will see severe gales and heavy rain, followed by snow showers.