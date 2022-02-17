Rail operator LNER is urging passengers not to travel on Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring severe weather conditions across the UK.

It says: “Our trains will be most impacted by the severe weather in the southern parts of our route (south of York/Leeds) and as a result we will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York/Leeds. We expect these trains to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations.

“At present the weather is not forecasted to affect our route north of York so we still plan to run services between York and Newcastle/ Scotland. However, please check before you travel as this is subject to change at short notice.

“Customers with tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will be able to use these tickets to travel on Thursday 17 February instead. We strongly advise you to reserve a seat before you travel, and please travel as close to the time shown on your original ticket as possible.

“Please travel as close to the time on your ticket as possible. Please note that we highly recommend that you make a reservation before travelling.”