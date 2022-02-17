Storm Dudley Leeds: Northern service suspended, hour by hour forecast and LNER issues travel advice
Leeds has been battered by strong winds and rain overnight as Storm Dudley caused power cuts and travel disruption across the UK.
And there's more to come as Storm Eunice arrives in the early hours tomorrow, bringing more strong winds and the potential for snow and ice in some areas. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest on the aftermath of the first storm and the advice you need to know about ahead of the second.
Storm Dudley latest: Leeds hit by gales overnight with second storm due on Friday
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 07:29
Met Office shares stats on Storm Dudley wind speeds
LNER urges passengers not to travel on Friday as Leeds service reduced
Rail operator LNER is urging passengers not to travel on Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring severe weather conditions across the UK.
It says: “Our trains will be most impacted by the severe weather in the southern parts of our route (south of York/Leeds) and as a result we will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York/Leeds. We expect these trains to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations.
“At present the weather is not forecasted to affect our route north of York so we still plan to run services between York and Newcastle/ Scotland. However, please check before you travel as this is subject to change at short notice.
“Customers with tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will be able to use these tickets to travel on Thursday 17 February instead. We strongly advise you to reserve a seat before you travel, and please travel as close to the time shown on your original ticket as possible.
“Please travel as close to the time on your ticket as possible. Please note that we highly recommend that you make a reservation before travelling.”
Head to the LNER website to make reservations or to seek a refund if you are unable to travel today instead.
Services between Leeds and Skipton suspended
National Rail is reporting continued disruption to some routes this morning, with services between Leeds and Skipton currently suspended.
It’s due to a tree caught in the overhead wires in the Keighley area. As a result of this, all lines are currently blocked.
It says a replacement road transport was being sourced to run between Shipley and Skipton from the start of service.
Disruption is expected to continue until 3pm today.
How to report fallen trees
As it grows lighter and more people set out for the day, these are the key numbers you need if come across fallen trees on your travels.
West Yorkshire Police’s Customer Management Centre, which takes 999 calls, has shared these numbers for reporting forestry emergencies.
- Leeds - 0113 376 0499
- Wakefield- 0345 850 6506
- Kirklees - 01484 414909
- Calderdale - 01422 288000
- Bradford - 01274 431000
Restrictions for high sided vehicles easing
Highways England says all restrictions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles have been lifted on the M62 Ouse Bridge in both directions between J36 and J37.
But it adds that strong winds remain in the area following Storm Dudley so drivers should take care on journeys today.
Hour by hour forecast for Leeds
Here’s how the forecast for the rest of the day is looking. Wind speeds today are expected to range between 34mph and 37mph this morning, before easing further this afternoon.
7am - Light showers, 6C
8am - Light showers, 6C
9am - Sunny , 6C
10am - Sunny intervals, 6C
11am - Cloudy, 7C
noon - Sunny intervals, 7C
1pm - Light shower, 7C
2pm - Light rain, 6C
3pm - Light rain, 5C
4pm - Light shower, 5C
5pm - Cloudy, 5C
6pm - Light shower, 5C
7pm - Cloudy, 5C
8pm - Cloudy, 5C
9pm - Cloudy, 5C
10pm - Cloudy, 5C
11pm - Cloudy, 5C
Gusts of more than 80mph as Storm Dudley hit UK
The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain on last night, causing power cuts and travel disruption before a second storm arrives tomorrow.
The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.
As Storm Dudley moved in during the afternoon, Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph. Emley Moor near Huddersfield saw 74mph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 71mph gales.
It comes ahead of Storm Eunice, with London North East Railway (LNER) warning customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King's Cross tomorrow to move them to today instead due to expected disruption and damage.