It followed on from the cold weather and strong winds of Storm Eunice, which caused disruption across the city.

Making the most of the icy weather, people headed out with pets and children for a nice walk in the snow.

Some took along their sledges while others got to work making snowmen.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to Roundhay Park...

1. Making snow friends One woman headed to Roundhay Park and took a photo of her snowman creation.

2. Doggy playtime Others took the opportunity to take the dogs out for a run.

3. Shorts weather? Some people are braver than others - and these two men in their shorts are certainly two of them!

4. Less fun Perhaps less fun was the traffic issues caused by this snow. Photographer Steve Riding captured this traffic queue on Leeds Ring Road at Moortown.