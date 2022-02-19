Photos show aftermath of Storm Eunice in Leeds and West Yorkshire

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Eunice was one of the worst storms in decades. “The 122mph statistic was a new provisional record for England in terms of wind gusts,” he said.

“But it’s also about how widespread the storm was, so we will be looking at whether this storm was worse than the Burns Night storm (in 1990), or the one in 1987 when gusts were around 80 to 90mph – but the damage may have been more widespread.”

The south of the country saw the worst of the storms, and at least four people were killed in the UK and Ireland.

There were no deaths in Leeds, but the storm did cause accidents on the motorways. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, National Highways confirmed.

The motorway agency shared these photos in the aftermath of the storm.

Serious incident Police were on the scene to help move the overturned lorries from the motorways.

Tree smashed car The driver of this car was thankfully not seriously injured after a tree fell on top of the car, smashing the windscreen and the front.

Overturned lorry The overturned lorries led to closures and delays on the M1. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, National Highways said.

Overturned lorry The storm caused two lorries to overturn on the M1 between Morley and Wakefield.