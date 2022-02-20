Leeds weather: Homes flooded in Wortley as River Aire bursts its banks following Storm Eunice rain

Fez Mazhar from Dr Drainage is on Branch Road in Wortley, Leeds, pumping water out of peoples homes for free.

He is expecting to be there all night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding comes after heavy rain from Storm Eunice led to the River Aire bursting its banks. Picture: Fez Mazhar/Dr Drainage.

Flooding comes after heavy rain from Storm Eunice led to the River Aire bursting its banks.

Elsewhere motorists are advised to avoid the A6210 Whitehall Road and the A6110 outer ring road/Wortley Lower Ring Road due to traffic congestion caused by flooding in the area.

A road closure is also in place for flooding on A65 Ilkley road/Coutances way.

Major diversions are in place for all bus services as a result of numerous road closures in Leeds City Centre due to flooding.

Flooding has also led to mass cancellations to trains in and out of Leeds.

Meanwhile the beer garden of Leeds' popular Kirkstall Bridge Inn pub has been engulfed by flood water.