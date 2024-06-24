Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds has been told to prepare for the heat as a health alert was put in place.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the highest they have been this year - and forecasters have given their predictions for when it will be hottest in the city later this week.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) put a yellow health alert in place for most of England, which will remain in force until 5pm on Thursday (June 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures will reach up to 26°C in Leeds this week, according to the Met Office. | Simon Hulme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that weather conditions could pose a risk to vulnerable people, with some suggesting that the temperatures could reach the Met Office's criteria for it to be designated a heatwave.

There could be some minor impacts as a result of the heat, such as travel disruptions.

In Leeds, the heat will peak tomorrow (June 25) at around 2pm with highs of 26°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters said that today (June 24) will bring dry and very warm weather to the city, with sunny spells. It will be dry overnight, before becoming dry and very warm again on Tuesday.

Here is the full weather forecast for this week -

Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast

Monday

9am - 17°C, Sunny

10am - 19°C, Sunny

11am - 21°C, Sunny

12pm - 22°C, Sunny

1pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 25°C, Cloudy

4pm - 25°C, Cloudy

5pm - 25°C, Cloudy

6pm - 25°C, Cloudy

7pm - 25°C, Cloudy

8pm - 25°C, Cloudy

9pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals

10pm - 23°C, Cloudy

11pm - 22°C, Cloudy

Tuesday

12am - 22°C, Cloudy

1am - 21°C, Cloudy

2am - 21°C, Cloudy

3am - 20°C, Cloudy

4am - 19°C, Cloudy

5am - 19°C, Sunny intervals

6am - 19°C, Sunny intervals

7am - 19°C, Sunny intervals

8am - 20°C, Sunny intervals

9am - 21°C, Sunny intervals

10am - 22°C, Sunny intervals

11am - 23°C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 24°C, Cloudy

1pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 26°C, Cloudy

5pm - 26°C, Cloudy

6pm - 25°C, Cloudy

7pm - 25°C, Cloudy

8pm - 23°C, Cloudy

9pm - 22°C, Sunny intervals

10pm - 21°C, Cloudy

11pm - 20°C, Cloudy

Wednesday

12am - 19°C, Cloudy

1am - 18°C, Cloudy

4am - 16°C, Cloudy

7am - 16°C, Overcast

10am - 18°C, Cloudy

1pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 23°C, Sunny

7pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals

10pm - 20°C, Clear

Thursday

1am - 18°C, Cloudy

4am - 17°C, Cloudy

7am - 18°C, Cloudy

10am - 20°C, Cloudy

1pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 21°C, Cloudy

7pm - 19°C, Sunny

10pm - 16°C, Clear

Friday