Leeds weather: Forecasters reveal exactly when it will be hottest as health alert issued
Temperatures are expected to soar to the highest they have been this year - and forecasters have given their predictions for when it will be hottest in the city later this week.
It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) put a yellow health alert in place for most of England, which will remain in force until 5pm on Thursday (June 27).
It means that weather conditions could pose a risk to vulnerable people, with some suggesting that the temperatures could reach the Met Office's criteria for it to be designated a heatwave.
There could be some minor impacts as a result of the heat, such as travel disruptions.
In Leeds, the heat will peak tomorrow (June 25) at around 2pm with highs of 26°C.
Forecasters said that today (June 24) will bring dry and very warm weather to the city, with sunny spells. It will be dry overnight, before becoming dry and very warm again on Tuesday.
Here is the full weather forecast for this week -
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast
Monday
- 9am - 17°C, Sunny
- 10am - 19°C, Sunny
- 11am - 21°C, Sunny
- 12pm - 22°C, Sunny
- 1pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals
- 3pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 4pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 8pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 9pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals
- 10pm - 23°C, Cloudy
- 11pm - 22°C, Cloudy
Tuesday
- 12am - 22°C, Cloudy
- 1am - 21°C, Cloudy
- 2am - 21°C, Cloudy
- 3am - 20°C, Cloudy
- 4am - 19°C, Cloudy
- 5am - 19°C, Sunny intervals
- 6am - 19°C, Sunny intervals
- 7am - 19°C, Sunny intervals
- 8am - 20°C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 21°C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 22°C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 23°C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 24°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 3pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 26°C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 26°C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 25°C, Cloudy
- 8pm - 23°C, Cloudy
- 9pm - 22°C, Sunny intervals
- 10pm - 21°C, Cloudy
- 11pm - 20°C, Cloudy
Wednesday
- 12am - 19°C, Cloudy
- 1am - 18°C, Cloudy
- 4am - 16°C, Cloudy
- 7am - 16°C, Overcast
- 10am - 18°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 23°C, Sunny
- 7pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals
- 10pm - 20°C, Clear
Thursday
- 1am - 18°C, Cloudy
- 4am - 17°C, Cloudy
- 7am - 18°C, Cloudy
- 10am - 20°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 21°C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 19°C, Sunny
- 10pm - 16°C, Clear
Friday
- 1am - 14°C, Clear
- 4am - 13°C, Clear
- 7am - 14°C, Sunny
- 10am - 16°C, Sunny intervals
- 1pm - 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 17°C, Sunny intervals
- 10pm - 15°C, Clear
