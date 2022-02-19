Areas of Leeds still without power after Storm Eunice caused chaos across Yorkshire

Most of these areas have seen power restored this morning, but many are still waiting for the issue to be fixed.

Across the UK, hundreds of thousands of homes are still without power after the storm tore through the country, while insurers have indicated the clean-up could cost more than £300 million.

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has said nearly 400,000 homes had no electricity on Friday night, with network providers recording 156,000 disrupted customers for UK Power Networks, 120,000 for Scottish & Southern, 112,000 for Western Power, 6,000 for Northern Power and 260 for Electricity North West.

Thousands of homes were left without power in Leeds yesterday due to the strong winds caused by Storm Eunice. Photo of a fallen tree in Farsley, shared by resident Nicola Lawson.

Power cuts in Leeds:

LS11 8DU

The power cut was first reported at 8.15pm on Friday 18.

Less than 10 homes are affected.

Northern Power expects the power to be restored by 12pm.

LS12

The power cut was reported at10:37am on Saturday 19.

A total of 140 homes are affected.

Northern Power expects the power to be restored by 7:45pm

LS8 3DH

The power cut was first reported at 1:37am on Saturday 19.

Less than 10 homes are affected.

Northern Power expects the power to be restored by 1:30pm

LS10,LS14,LS17,LS22,LS9

The power cuts in these postcodes were first reported at 7:33pm on Friday 18.

Northern Power said less than 10 homes are affected.

It estimates that power will be reported at 6pm.

LS22,LS23

The power cut was first reporter at 7:18am on Saturday 19.

Around 20 homes are affected.

Power is estimated to be restored by 4:30pm.