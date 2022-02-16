Amber weather warning: Hour by hour report as Storm Dudley hits Leeds with high winds and potential risk to life

A Met Office yellow warning for strong winds in West Yorkshire for today (Wednesday) and Thursday was upgraded to amber on Monday

It means there is the increasing likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Heavy rain and very strong winds are expected throughout much of the day.

There is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts.

Here is an hour by hour weather report as Leeds braces itself for Storm Dudley:

Today (Wednesday, February 16)

7am: Clear night

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 11 °C

8am: Sunny

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 11 °C

9am: Sunny

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 11 °C

10am: Sunny

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

11am: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

Midday: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

The weather is expected to get steadily worse after lunch with heavy rain moving in.

1pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 70 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

2pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 95 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

3pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 95 per cent

Temperature: 13 °C

4pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 95 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

5pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 12 °C

6pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 11 °C

7pm: Heavy shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 10 °C

8pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 9 °C

9pm: Heavy shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 8 °C

10pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 8 °C

11pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 8 °C

Thursday:

Showers becoming more isolated during the morning. Staying cloudy in the west but some sunny spells towards the coast. Breezy, particularly near the coasts. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Second storm on the way

A separate yellow warning for strong winds in West Yorkshire has also been issued for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring further disruption.

Winds are once again expected to reach between 60-70 mph inland with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph.

Flood warnings have also been put in place across much of England.