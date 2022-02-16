An officer began following Steven Barrow, 41, of Ullswater Crescent, after spotting him driving suspiciously on August 3, 2021.

What followed was a police pursuit around the streets of Osmondthorpe that saw drivers having to swerve to avoid him, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Benjamin Whittingham, prosecuting, told the court that during the chase, Barrow drove his black Mercedes C2 20 car at high speeds to try and evade the officer.

A dad-of-two has been jailed for dangerous driving after a police chase around an estate in Leeds. Pictured is Osmondthorpe Lane.

At one point, Barrow had driven so fast along Neville Road, a residential street, that the officer could only just make sight of him in the distance and by the time he had turned into Cartmell Drive, the officer could not keep up with his speeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard that during the chase, which spanned seven miles and lasted 10 minutes, Barrow had followed cars in an aggressive manner, dangerously overtaken other vehicles and ran through a red light.

A second officer stated that Barrow was driving more than 70 miles per hour in Halton Moor Avenue, which has a speed limit of 30 miles per hour, and that the car was bouncing over the speeds bumps to the extent that the officer was concerned the car was becoming unstable.

Later, Barrow was travelling along Osmondthorpe Lane on the wrong side of the road, causing a van to make a sudden stop at a bridge.

Mr Whittingham told the court that after that, Barrow accelerated once again, went through a red light and skidded, leaving black marks on the road, before proceeding to take a corner blind and at speed.

Two drivers had to mount the pavements to avoid the Mercedes car, while others swerved out of the way.

At one point sparks and flames were coming from the wheels, the court heard.

The chase came to an end in a cul-de-sac, where the defendant left the vehicle and jumped over a wall.

He was soon found by police dogs and arrested. He then told officers he had had a drink.

Mr Whittingham said: "This was a residential area. There were several major misses. He was carrying a passenger and there were children present in proximity with the estate."

Satpal Roth-Sharma, defending, said that Barrow accepted what he did was wrong and pleaded guilty at the magistrates court.

Ms Roth-Sharma told the court: "This is a peculiar set of circumstances.

"He accepts that his actions were impaired by the fact that he had not taken his medication.

"He acted in the most stupid manner and he wished he had stopped immediately.

"He has already felt the pinch of being in custody.

"He is the father of two children and is employed as a window installer. His family would lose income if he was in custody."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced Barrow to eight months imprisonment.

He must serve half before he is released on license.

Judge Marson said: "I make it clear that I have watched all the footage.

"I lost count of the number of cars that had to take evasive action to avoid you.

"There were people about the street.

"The speed in which you drove was excessive. 70 miles per hour in a 30 area, driving on the wrong side of the road and through red lights. You drove the wrong way around a roundabout.

"The danger you caused to other road users, yourself, your passenger and the officers cannot be understated.

"Mercifully there were no injuries."

The judge added: "You are a hard working man and have children who would be impacted by a custodial sentence.

"I am afraid I consider this is so serious there must be custody.

"People who endanger other road users and the police must go to custody."

The judge chose not to make an order to have the car destroyed, telling the court he felt it would be "unduly harsh" on his family.

Barrow was disqualified from driving for wo years and must pass a re-test before being able to drive again.