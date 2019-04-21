Amazing photograph shows Pink Moon over Leeds city centre

This gorgeous picture shows April's Pink Moon aglow over Leeds.

It was taken by Antony Newby from a viewpoint in South Leeds yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Photographer Antony said: "I got there one minute before she started to rise and she looked amazing. It's not often you get clear skies when the moon is rising so I made sure I made the most of it."

The April Full Moon, also known as the Pink Moon, is also a Supermoon due to appearing slightly larger than average from being at its closest point in its orbit to Earth.

It glows a rose tint due to the directly-opposite angle at which it reflects the Sun's rays.

The Easter Pink Moon was at its most visible just after 8pm British Summertime on Saturday. It came as Leeds experiences some of its warmest Easter weekend temperatures on record.

NASA said: “We always see the same side of the Moon, because as the Moon revolves around the Earth, the Moon rotates so that the same side is always facing the Earth.”