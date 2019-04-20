Leeds sizzles in beautiful Easter Bank Holiday sunshine - but will it last?

Leeds has been basking in glorious weather so far this Bank Holiday - and the good news is it's set to get even better.

Temperatures over the Easter weekend are set to break national records, according to the Met Office.

People enjoy the warm weather in Park Square, Leeds..20th April 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

Good Friday's weather saw the mercury rise as far as 25°C in some parts of the country, with today's forecast for "dry, sunny and very warm conditions".

Leeds is to expect temperatures of up to 22°C on Saturday and Sunday, while Monday is set to be slightly cloudier and peaking at 20°C.

Thousands of people were out enjoying the sunshine in the city on Good Friday, as bar rooftops and pub gardens heaved with revellers making the most of the glorious weather.

READ MORE: The best rooftop bars in Leeds

The UK's warmest temperature for Easter on record was 29.4°C recorded at Camden Square, London, on Easter Saturday in 1949. The other warmest Easter weekend days include temperatures of 26.9°C at St James's Park in the capital on Good Friday, 2011.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said both these temperatures were "ones to keep an eye on and could be broken" this weekend.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes meanwhile have cut odds from 5/6 to just 8/11 for this year to see the hottest Easter Sunday on record.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: "Brits have been treated to a scorching start to the Easter weekend and things will only get hotter if the latest odds are anything to go by."