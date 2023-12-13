Watch the shocking moment a Christmas tree goes up in flames at Leeds fire station
In the last five years West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has attended 134 cooking related fires in the month of December – a sharp rise in contrast to other times of the year.
WYFRS have issued advice to ensure everyone has a safe Christmas and carried out a demonstration of how quickly a Christmas tree can set on fire, as seen in the above video.
This time of year typically sees an increase in callouts. Things like candles and decorations can be potential fire hazards, while extra cooking means a rise in kitchen fires too.
Leeds District Commander Lee Miller said: “Christmas is a fantastic time of year for those that celebrate with friends and family – but there can be hazards and we want to make sure people celebrate safely.
“Simple safety tips could make all the difference; don’t leaving candles unattended, buy electrical gifts from a reputable retailer and make sure that Christmas lights are marked with a British safety standard. It’s also important not to overload electric sockets and extension leads. Following these tips are simple and effective ways to keep you safe.
“The main thing our crews get called out to are incidents involving cooking – so take extra care when whipping up Christmas dinner – don’t do it under the influence and don’t leave the stove unattended.”
Christmas Safety Crib Sheet:
- Ensure you have working smoke alarms and that any guests over for Christmas know the escape route in case of a fire.
- Never leave cooking unattended, and don’t cook under the influence of alcohol.
- Always turn off kitchen appliances when you have finished cooking and ensure tea towels and oven gloves aren’t left on the hob.
- Never leave burning candles unattended and always put them out candles before going to bed or leaving the property.
- Ensure you switch off Christmas tree lights and unplug them when not in use
- If buying electrical goods, please check that they are from a reputable retailer and meet all safety standards.
- If buying batteries or chargers for electrical items, please check that they meet the manufacturers recommendations