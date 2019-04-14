Watch the heartwarming moment blind woman's guide dog 'goes mental' after Jack Harrison's winner for Leeds United

This is the heartwarming moment a guide dog celebrated a crucial goal at Elland Road yesterday.

A blind woman's assistance dog 'went absolutely mental' after Jack Harrison scored the only goal in Leeds United's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The clever canine clearly realised the importance of on-loan Manchester City winger Harrison's strike - which sent Leeds back into the top two above promotion rivals Sheffield United, who could only draw with Millwall.

BBC producer Sean Clare filmed the dog's excited reaction - describing it as 'the best thing I've seen at the match'. His video was liked over 4,000 times on Twitter.

The dog is called Rita and her owner, Nikki, has featured in this short film, Blind Faith, where she discusses how football has helped her overcome the isolation she felt when she first began to lose her sight. They also attend the club's under-23 games together.