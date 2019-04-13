Leeds ratings

Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Kalvin Phillips stars at Elland Road

Leeds United secured an important three points on Saturday evening at Elland Road as they ran out 1-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday.

But how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores...

Needed to keep out the early chance from Bannan to stop Wednesday dictating the game and was hardly bothered after that. 7/10

1. Kiko Casilla

Smothered Hooper and made sure the Owls had no way of finding their front two. Fletcher was also left chasing lost causes. 8/10

2. Pontus Jansson

There were times when it looked like six months since Berardi started a game but Wednesday had too little of the ball to properly attack him. 7/10

3. Gaetano Berardi

In a back three again but happier this time and superb at bringing the ball out and spraying it around. Stuck his foot in too. 9/10

4. Kalvin Phillips

