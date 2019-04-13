Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Kalvin Phillips stars at Elland Road
Leeds United secured an important three points on Saturday evening at Elland Road as they ran out 1-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday.
But how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores...
1. Kiko Casilla
Needed to keep out the early chance from Bannan to stop Wednesday dictating the game and was hardly bothered after that. 7/10
2. Pontus Jansson
Smothered Hooper and made sure the Owls had no way of finding their front two. Fletcher was also left chasing lost causes. 8/10
3. Gaetano Berardi
There were times when it looked like six months since Berardi started a game but Wednesday had too little of the ball to properly attack him. 7/10
4. Kalvin Phillips
In a back three again but happier this time and superb at bringing the ball out and spraying it around. Stuck his foot in too. 9/10
