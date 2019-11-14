Watch the moment power cuts off at the Chapel Allerton Christmas Lights Switch On

Video footage from the event shows crowds laughing and shouting as the stage went black.

Thankfully, crowds were not left waiting for long and the lights were soon switched back on to their full glory.

The 2019 Chapel Allerton Festive Light Switch On took place at Stainbeck Corner on Stainbeck Road.

Jonathan Brownlee switches the Christmas lights on in Chapel Allerton

Olympic medal winning-athlete Jonathan Brownlee pressed the button to switch on the lights at 7pm.

There was a wide range of activities and entertainment from Radio Aire, local schools, Breeze acts and other performers.