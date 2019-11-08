The best photos from the Leeds Christmas Light Switch On 2019

Leeds Christmas Light Switch On 2019

They were joined on stage by the X Factor 2017 winners Rak-Su, opera singers G4, the Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Eileen Taylor and Leeds Children's mayor Wania Ahmad from Harehills Primary School. Here are some fantastic photographs from the evening taken by YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Opera band G4 performed at this year's light switch on.

Huge crowds gathered on the Headrow for the big event despite the rainy weather.

2017 X-Factor winners Rak-Su were a HUGE hit for the crowds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips had the honour of switching on the lights this year.

Rak-Su performed a new track 'La Bomba' to excited Leeds crowds.

A huge firework display erupted to celebrate the Leeds Christmas Light Switch On 2019.

G4 got the crowd in the Christmas spirit with some festive favourites.

And everyone sang along to their Christmas medley!

The crowds sang along loudly to Marching On Together as the clubs took to the stage.

According to our YEP Facebook Live viewers, the city centre fireworks could be heard from homes across the city!

A great night watching Leeds United turn on the Christmas lights.