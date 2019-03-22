Watch: Bumpy landing for private plane chartered to fly Leeds Rhinos to France

Have your say

A private plane chartered to fly the Leeds Rhinos squad to France touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning.

The ASL Airlines jet arrived without passengers and was captured landing heavily on photographer Andrew Easby's live webcam stream.

The aircraft then left to fly to Perpignan with the Leeds Rhinos squad ahead of their Super League clash with French side Catalans Dragons tomorrow.

In previous seasons Rhinos fans have been given the chance to travel to the match aboard the plane chartered by the club.

In 2017, a Ryanair flight carrying Rhinos fans to the Catalans fixture had to make an unscheduled landing in Paris after a supporter fell ill.

The plane left Leeds Bradford heading for Girona in Spain, one of the closest airports to Perpignan.

Medical teams met the aircraft at Paris Beauvais Airport and it continued to Girona.