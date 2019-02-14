There's now a live webcam stream of flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

You can now watch planes landing and taking off in real time thanks to a new live webcam stream at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Yeadon-based photographer Andrew Easby has set up the stream on Youtube, and it will be available from 7am until 10pm every day.

RAF Tornado visits Leeds Bradford Airport

If there is enough interest, he is considering operating a 24/7 multicam feed on a dedicated website.

The camera has been set up at the perimeter of the airport site and will capture aircraft arriving and departing.

As well as commercial passenger planes, a large number of private jets and military aircraft also land at LBA, some of which use the Multiflight engineering and maintenance base.

Unusual visitors last year included a WW2-era restored Spitfire which was forced to shelter at the airport during a storm while flying to Scotland, and one of the world's largest aircraft, a C17 transport plane.

The stream has been live for three days and has already been watched more than 3,500 times.

Click here to visit the channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYh1Nc8eXh_GANP-UNluWgw?view_as=subscriber