Wakefield Pride has been postponed until 2026 after a sudden collapse in funding, organisers have announced.

The weekend of events - which included Wakefield Pride and its sister celebration Good Times - was due to take place in just three weeks, but has now be delayed until August next year.

In a statement, organisers cited a sudden shortfall in grants and sponsorships which they said had previously been promised, describing the situation as a “catastrophic loss”.

“We have been working to deliver the weekend for over a year with costings totalling over £265,000,” the statement read.

“This has been entirely funded from our committee and partners. A catastrophic loss of grants and sponsorships in the 11th hour that were promised this year meant the support we have had in previous years has melted away and we cannot proceed. We’ve had to call it.

“Despite frantic and extensive efforts by the team we have been unable to secure additional financial backing to keep the event afloat. We know it’s not the news you wanted, as such we sincerely apologise for having to postpone.”

Organisers said that refunds would be available for ticket holders - although they are also offering “a whole lot more” to those who choose to retain their tickets for 2026.

The postponement comes amid a wider issue in Pride event funding. According to the UK Pride Organisers Network (UKPON), which represents most UK Pride events, more than 85 organisers have reported a drop in corporate sponsorship or partnerships this year.

Leeds Pride is due to hold its biggest event yet in the city centre this Sunday (July 20). It is one of the biggest free Pride events in the country, drawing thousands of people to The Headrow and Lower Briggate to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

In a policy shake-up this year, organisers have banned political parties from taking part in the parade that kicks off the festivities, a move that follows others from Pride events in cities including Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Manchester.

Organisers at Leeds Pride said they wanted to “send a message of solidarity” to the trans community after the Supreme Court ruled in April that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, rather than gender identity. Critics warned that the clarification could have implications for trans rights, particularly in relation to access to single-sex spaces and services.