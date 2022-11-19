News you can trust since 1890
Wakefield Doncaster Road: Two detained after BMW M5 flees police and crashes into garden of house

A BMW M5 crashed into a garden “almost immediately” after failing to stop for police in Wakefield.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 2:51pm

The vehicle failed to stop for roads policing officers in Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 10:28am this morning (November 19). The BMW M5 then crashed into the garden of a house on Chancel Road and two people were detained from the vehicle. No injuries have been reported, police have confirmed.

The vehicle failed to stop for roads policing officers in Doncaster Road, Wakefield. Image: Google Street View