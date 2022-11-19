Wakefield Doncaster Road: Two detained after BMW M5 flees police and crashes into garden of house
A BMW M5 crashed into a garden “almost immediately” after failing to stop for police in Wakefield.
The vehicle failed to stop for roads policing officers in Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 10:28am this morning (November 19). The BMW M5 then crashed into the garden of a house on Chancel Road and two people were detained from the vehicle. No injuries have been reported, police have confirmed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10:28am today, a BMW M5 failed to stop for roads policing officers in Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and almost immediately crashed into the garden of a house on Chancel Road. Two people were detained from the vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.”