Bruce the dog was out for a walk with puppy River, his thorough-bred daughter, on Wednesday afternoon when he decided to scamper across a frozen fishing lake in Horbury before catapulting into the freezing water.

The dog managed to get to the island at the centre of the lake - but it was thanks to River that help arrived quickly. The eight-month-old puppy alerted professional dog walker Sharon Skinner to the danger Bruce was in, and she immediately rang West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), who were there in minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters have praised Sharon for ringing the emergency services rather than try and rescue him herself, following the tragedy last weekend in Solihull – when four young boys died after they fell through frozen water. Sharon, who lives in Wakefield, said it was at the end of the walk when she was getting the dogs into the car that Bruce disappeared.

Bruce, left, with his puppy River, right

She said: “Bruce is usually well behaved and loves getting into the car at the end of a walk, so when I turned around in the car park and he was gone I couldn’t believe it. I called out for him but couldn’t hear anything – it was his daughter River that alerted me to something being wrong. She was running towards me and then off towards the lake, wanting me to follow. She was clearly worried and so I got her into the car and then went to investigate.

“Bruce isn’t a fan of water, normally he would just have a paddle, so when I saw him on the island in the middle of the lake, I couldn’t believe my eyes. He was distressed, but there was no way I could get into the water to help him, so I called the fire brigade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crew from Ossett Fire Station received the call just after 1.30pm and were at the scene soon after. They used an inflatable sled to rescue the dog and had him back with Sharon shortly after 2pm.

Sharon added: “The rescue team were amazing. They found me and were very quick rescuing Bruce. He can be unsure about going to strangers, and he was so worried that he started to get back into the water. However, they grabbed him and gave him a warm cuddle as they brought him back – I think he was just as relieved as me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station manager Richard Hawley was the technical rescue officer at the scene. He said: “The dog walker had been thinking of going into the water to rescue Bruce, but thankfully she called us instead. It was positive to hear from her that our warnings about being careful around icy water are having an impact.