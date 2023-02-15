Paul Watson, 39, of Parklands Manor, in Normanton, has been remanded in custody after being charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a man who police have now identified as Terrance Keye, 53, also from Normanton..

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) and was remanded to next appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 14.

Terrance Keye, 53, from Normanton, suffered fatal injuries when a white Ford Transit van was in collision with the push bike he was riding.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Friday, February 10, on Wakefield Road, Normanton, close to the junction with Mill Hill.