A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Wakefield. The collision, involving a white Ford Transit van and a cyclist, occurred at about 10.30pm yesterday (Friday) in Wakefield Road, Normanton, close to the junction with Mill Hill. The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the van or the cyclist immediately prior to the incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 2004 of 10 February.”