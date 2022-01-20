VIDEO: Huge 20ft flames seen as units crackle during intense Ossett blaze
A video captured at the scene of the Ossett blaze last night shows 20ft flames and huge plumes of smoke pouring from the buildings.
Crackling can also be heard as the blaze tripped through two industrial units off Dale Street in Ossett.
A concrete works and car workshop were destroyed in the fire.
The footage was shot by Steve Rayner, who lives locally.
He said: "There were several small explosions presumably from exploding gas bottles and vehicle fuel tanks in the Mercedes breakers garage.
"The main worry now is the asbestos dust from the corrugated roofing on the burning units. I understand that's what the crackling sounds were."
Crews were called to Dale Street at 8.18pm after buildings at Nova Scotia Works.
Reports suggest explosions were heard before fire gripped the buildings.
More than 80 firefighters from 14 appliances attended the scene, including Ossett and Wakefield.
Two fire crews are still at the scene this morning damping down.