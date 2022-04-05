Victoria Road crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Morley

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 5th April 2022
It happened at about 4.15pm in Victoria Road, Morley.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of the crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.

Victoria Road, Morley, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Police have closed the road between Springfield Lane and Rooms Lane while they investigate the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

