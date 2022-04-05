Victoria Road crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Morley
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leeds.
It happened at about 4.15pm in Victoria Road, Morley.
Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of the crash between a car and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.
Police have closed the road between Springfield Lane and Rooms Lane while they investigate the crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
