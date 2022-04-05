It happened on the A643 Victoria Road between Springfield Lane and Rooms Lane at about 4.15pm according to The AA.

Metro Travel has reported that bus services 51 and 52 will be diverting.

It said: "Road closure due to an RTC on Victoria Road between Springfield Lane and Rooms Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road has been closed in Morley due to a crash.

"Service 51, 52 Diverting via Victoria Road to Bruntcliffe Lane to resume normal route."