Viagogo claim they will be selling tickets for Ed Sheeran's concerts in Leeds - despite not being an official vendor

Ticket resell site Viagogo have hit back at the promoters of Ed Sheeran's Leeds gigs after they were left off a list of official vendors.

The organisers of the two August 2019 concerts in Roundhay Park are not issuing paper tickets to fans in a bid to prevent touts and bulk buyers reselling them at inflated prices. Entry to the venue is via the credit or debit card used to purchase the tickets.

The empty seat of online ticketing site Viagogo (right) during a parliamentary hearing on ticketing abuse by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Futuresounds, who are promoting the event, issued a statement which specifically denied that Viagogo would be able to officially sell tickets to the concerts. A list of seven approved vendors was provided.

The company has now hit back and claimed that they will be selling legitimate tickets to the gigs, and denied reports that the promoters would be able to cancel tickets listed on the resell site.

“All tickets on Viagogo are genuine and we will have tickets to all Ed Sheeran’s UK tour dates at a wide range of prices. Fans can buy from us with absolute confidence that they can turn up to the gig and simply walk straight in.”

Viagogo has recently been accused of refusing to co-operate with a government investigation into unethical ticket reselling. Representatives of the firm were invited to appear before a parliamentary select committee, but did not attend. They were due to be questioned by MPs on their business practices.