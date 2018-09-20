How to get tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Leeds in summer 2019

Here's how to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's two concerts in Roundhay Park next August.

The singer will become the first big name to play in the park - which has previously hosted Michael Jackson and U2 - since Robbie Williams in 2006.

He will appear on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday September 27 at 10am.

The following official vendor sites will be selling tickets:-

- Ticketmaster

- Seetickets

- Myticket

- Alttickets (for customers with a disability)

- Gigantic

- AXS

- Lunatickets

To combat ticket touts and reselling, the gigs will pioneer paperless access for customers. Entry will only be granted if the punter produces the credit or debit card which the tickets were paid for with. Fan-to-fan resale will be available from November 1.

The Roundhay Park dates are among four UK homecoming concerts at the end of his 2019 world tour - the others being in his home county of Suffolk.